Ghost of Tsushima Reportedly Releasing in The First Half of 2020

According to a new report, Sucker Punch and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Ghost of Tsushima, will release in the first half of 2020. As you may know, of the remaining three big PS4 exclusives — Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, and Ghost of Tsushima — we know the least about the samurai game from Sucker Punch. We’ve seen quite a bit of Death Stranding and know it will release on November 8. Meanwhile, we haven’t seen as much of The Last of Us Part II, but we know it wrapped up capture work last month, suggesting it’s poised for a late 2019 or early 2020 release. And then there’s Ghost of Tsushima. We haven’t seen much from it, and there’s been nothing suggesting it’s releasing anytime soon. As a result, many have speculated it will be a cross-gen release that will arrive in late 2020. And this may still be the case, but according to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, the 13th century samurai game is coming to the first half of 2020, along with The Last of Us Part II.

The claim from the Kotaku journalist came during an interaction with a curious Twitter user who seemed a bit skeptical that so many big games were releasing in the first half of 2020. But according to Schreier, it’s true.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on what I’ve heard, yes to all of those. 2020 gonna be wild — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 31, 2019

Now, I’ve been hearing for awhile that Ghost of Tsushima is releasing somewhere between late August and the launch of the PS5 in the fall. In other words, what Schreier is reporting here seems to conflict with what I’ve heard about the game myself. Further, it seems odd to release the game close to The Last of Us Part II and potentially leave yourself lighter in the fall window. That said, Schreier’s sources tend to be reliable so it’s certainly quite possible the game is releasing in the first half of 2020. Who knows. As always, take all of this information about a release window with a grain of salt. Not only is it all unofficial information, but things change in game development all the time.

Ghost of Tsushima is in development for the PS4 and possibly the PS5 as well. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of when the game will release. For more news, media, and information on the PS4 title, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things PlayStation.