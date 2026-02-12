Ghost of Yotei Multiplayer DLC Release Date Announced (and It’s Soon)

Ghost of Yotei was lauded for its single-player campaign in 2025. But Sucker Punch Productions’ hit open-world action game is growing in 2026 with the previously promised multiplayer mode called Ghost of Yotei Legends. This multiplayer mode just got its release date during the February 2026 State of Play, and it’s being released rather soon.

Ghost of Yotei Legends is coming to all owners of the PS5 game for free on March 10th as a free download. It will be part of the 1.5 update, but it isn’t currently clear what else the patch will bring.

Ghost of Yotei Legends Has Many Classes and Bosses to Fight

Legends will have up to four players fight demonic versions of the Yotei Six, the campaign’s primary antagonists. This can be seen in the trailer and has some of the members overcome with the creatures they are named after.

There will be three modes at launch. Survival will be a wave-based survival mode where players will fight against waves of enemies on a selection of four maps, all of which will have their own buffs called Blessings and debuffs called Curses.

Story will have players squadding up with another player to tackle 12 missions. When completing each of the sets of story missions, Incursion will unlock. Incursion is a “large-scale four-player assault on a stronghold belonging to a member of the Yōtei Six” that will culminate in a big boss battle against monstrous version of the Yotei Six. In April, Sucker Punch is also going to release a Raid where players can take on the Dragon and Lord Saito.

There will be four classes, which might be familiar to those who have played Ghost of Tsushima‘s multiplayer. These classes are Samurai, Archer, Mercenary, and Shinobi. All of them have a katana and a ranged weapon, but they all will specialize in one of the four weapons from base game. Samurais will have access to the most amount of weapons but can wield the odachi, Archers get the spear and another ranged weapon, Mercenaries will yield dual katanas and have “utility-focused abilities,” and Shinobis, fittingly, get access to the kusarigama and some stealth skills.

Players can expect loot and a photo mode, as well as a lobby system. This lobby lets would-be katana-wielders practice archery and combat or play bamboo strike and Zeni Hajiki, the coin game from the campaign.

