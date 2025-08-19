Ghost of Yotei Reveals Legends Co-Op Mode (With One Big Catch)

The Opening Night Live stream for Gamescom 2025 was stacked with big trailers and reveals. Ahead of the event, we knew of a few big games that were slated for reveals, though others were a complete surprise. But while fans knew upcoming PS5 exclusive Ghost of Yotei had something to show, we didn’t know what it would be. Today, gamers got a first look at an exciting Ghost of Tsushima feature that is now confirmed to return in Ghost of Yotei.

Sucker Punch’s beloved 2020 game Ghost of Tsushima featured a highly popular multiplayer co-op mode called Legends. This mode came to the game a few months after its initial release. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends wound up being so popular, it was later released as a separate game. Thanks to a new trailer, a similar multiplayer co-op mode has officially been confirmed for Ghost of Yotei, but with one minor catch.

Ghost of Yotei Shows off Legends, Arriving Next Year

The new Ghost of Yotei trailer confirms that a Legends mode will indeed be part of Sucker Punch’s new game. The only downside? Like the original Legends mode in Tsushima, it will not be part of the game at release.

Though Ghost of Yotei is set to arrive on PS5 on October 2nd, 2025, fans will be waiting a bit longer for Ghost of Yotei: Legends. This multiplayer mode will be added as a free DLC sometime in 2026.

Ghost of Yotei: Legends will feature two-player story missions, as well as survival matches for four players. Gamers will take on giant, demonic versions of the Yotei Six, as well as new enemies. Legends will feature four playable character classes for players to choose from when it arrives next year.

The exact date for Legends in Ghost of Yotei hasn’t yet been revealed, but hopefully, it will only be a few months later. Ghost of Tsushima released in July and added the Legends mode in October. If the same timeline applies here, we should hopefully see Ghost of Yotei: Legends sometime around January 2026.

Are you looking forward to Ghost of Yotei: Legends? Or are you still waiting to see how the full game goes first? Let us know in the comments below!