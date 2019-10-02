Ghost Recon Breakpoint Launch Trailer Revealed

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is out in a couple days on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. But before it releases, the Widlands follow-up releases into the world, Ubisoft has revealed the game’s official launch trailer, which gives a good sense of what the game is about, and features more Jon Bernthal, who plays the game’s antagonist. The trailer is pretty standard launch trailer stuff, especially for Ghost Recon. And as you can see, it’s more gameplay focused than story focused.

For those that don’t know: Ghost Recon Breakpoint is the follow-up to Ghost Recon Wildands, but isn’t a sequel. The two games aren’t connected narratively, and they even feature some gameplay differences. For example, the former has some survival mechanics and has more looter-shooter touches than the latter game. That said, by and large, it appears to be mostly what players loved about Wildlands. Below, you can read more about the title courtesy of our official preview of the game’s campaign:

“It was fun to jet around Auroa with a squad in a helicopter or a pick-up truck but the combat gets a little tricky. Surely, the game will offer a considerable update patching some glitches which were present on the early day of playing, but some of the movements will likely remain. The characters move in a bit of a clunky state, making it difficult and frustrating to try to get into cover in a hurry or sneak around a corner with precision. Moreover, the drones which players will face in early missions are so lethal and armored that taking them out proves to be a tedious task.”

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is set to release on October 4. It will cost $60. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here. Meanwhile, for more on its post-launch roadmap, click here.

“Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a military shooter set in a diverse, hostile, and mysterious open world that you can play entirely solo or in four-player co-op,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Injured, without support, and hunted down by ex-Ghosts, you must fight to survive while lost in Auroa. Choose the right alliances and decide how to take down your toughest enemy.”