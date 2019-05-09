Ghost Recon Breakpoint Will Not Be Available On Steam

Today, Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the latest installment in the long-running military shooter series and a sequel to 2017’s Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. In development for PS4, PC, and Xbox One, Breakpoint is actually releasing this year, on October 4. And when it does, it won’t be coming to Steam. That’s right: Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint will come to Uplay and the Epic Games Store, but not Steam.

As you may know, this isn’t actually very surprising. Ubisoft’s last two releases on PC have skipped Steam in favor of Epic Games Store, and it looks like that will be the norm going forward. At the moment, there’s no word of the game ever coming to Steam, so you won’t be able to wait it out like some other releases if you aren’t interested in coping on Epic Games or Ubisoft’s storefronts.

It will be interesting to see if this impacts sales on PC. Wildlands has sold 15 million copies to date, including a boat load on Steam. But I’m sure Ubisoft is aware of the risks and is ready to potentially eat some sales in order to get more players using Uplay. That, or Epic Games Store is offering them enough money up front that they aren’t concerned about the potential loss of PC sales.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is set to release on October 4 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will cost $59.99 USD. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch or Stadia port.

