Ghost Recon Wildlands Reveals Free Predator DLC

A one-of-a-kind event is coming to Ghost Recon Wildlands soon where players will have the chance to fight the iconic Predator and turn the hunter into the hunted.

After Ghost Recon Wildlands teased the new content previously, a new announcement for the free DLC confirms that it’ll be starting on Dec. 14. The Predator event will extend into early January where players can either take on the challenge themselves or with friends, and Predator–themed gear will be available in the in-game store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“From December 14 through early January, the Predator will bring its unique skills to a special challenge that sees players (solo or with up to four players in co-op) hunting the creature—and being hunted in return,” an announcement read. “Defeating the Predator will be no easy task, but if players manage to take it down, they will be rewarded with exclusive items, including the Predator mask, which features Predator vision. To help you fully embrace your inner hunter, the Predator Pack (available in the in-game store) introduces 15 new customization items inspired by the original movie, including weapons and a new close combat move.”

The PvP mode in Ghost Recon Wildlands, Ghost War, will also be receiving a new soldier that’s inspired by the main character from the original movie, Dutch. Nouredine Abboud, the senior producer at Ubisoft, spoke about their decision to introduce the Predator into Ghost Recon Wildlands and how they translated the tense atmosphere in the original movie into their game.

“The mission is built to recreate some of the tension felt by Dutch and his crew in the original Predator movie,” Abboud said. “You first discover hints about the Predator’s presence before actually getting to meet and fight him. Getting that feeling of being swallowed by the surrounding jungle was something we really wanted to convey. And of course, the music takes a big part in creating the tension.”

When asked about the difficulty that players will face when fighting the Predator, Abboud said that they definitely wanted to make it challenging and that the team even “tweaked the gameplay to make sure this would be the most difficult fight players could find in Ghost Recon Wildlands, especially when you approach it solo. As for the Predator’s last-ditch self-destruct attack, Abboud said players will have to wait and see if that’ll happen for themselves.

Check out more info on the free special event’s gear and missions in the trailer above, and look for it when it begins on Dec. 14.