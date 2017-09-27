Ghost Recon Wildlands’ PvP Ghost War Mode Gets Release Date

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands has been running wild over the past few months, as you swept your way through Santa Blanca, cleaning up on gunrunners and drug dealers alongside your squad. But on October 10th, an even bigger challenge awaits you – your fellow players.

The game's Ghost War mode has been in beta testing for a little while now, pitting squads against one another in the hopes of a victor emerging to call Santa Blanca their victory ground. And soon enough, all players will be able to get their hands on the mode, as it finally has a release date.

According to Ubisoft, the mode will debut in all versions of the game starting October 10th. "Ghost Recon Wildlands players looking to test their skills against human opponents can mark their calendars for October 10, the day that Ghost War brings 4v4 team deathmatch for free to all players who own the base game," the company noted. "At the start of each match, players will choose from among 12 soldier classes with distinct weapons and perks. Once they take to the field on one of the eight maps, they'll need to coordinate with their teammates and take the fight to their foes. New mechanics including suppressing fire and sound markers will make cover positions and situational awareness an even more important part of the tactical landscape."

To celebrate the debut of the mode, Ubisoft has released a new trailer that looks at some of the classes you can select in the game, including the Assassin, the Sentinel and the Diversionist, all of which you can see above.

And it looks like the game will be getting more additions to come as well. Lucian Istrate, the lead game designer for the Ghost War mode over at Ubisoft Bucharest, has noted that players should "expect more classes, more maps and even new modes to be added to the future!" While he didn't put together any kind of road map, it sounds like Wildlands fans will have a lot more good stuff to root through – and free of charge, to boot!

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.