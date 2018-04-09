Ubisoft Details Ghost Recon Wildlands’ Splinter Cell Crossover

The Ghost Recon Wildlands event called Special Operations I kicks off tomorrow with a guest appearance by Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher.

Ubisoft’s first new content update for the game will arrive on April 10 with the introduction of a PvP mode, Sabotage, as well as more additions like accessories, maps, and a class. Both the PvE and PvP modes will receive new items, so no player will be left out with the start of this event.

“Called Special Operations I, this free update features a new PVP mode called Sabotage and a full assortment of new PVP goodies, including the first of six new classes, five new maps, and new perks and weapons,” the post from Ubisoft on the PlayStation Blog explained. “On the campaign side, new teammate customization options will let you snazz up your AI teammates with any cosmetic items you’ve unlocked.”

How Sam Fisher will be involved in the event along with more information regarding the items that players will get for free and newest class can be found below.

Splinter Cell Mission

Much like the Predator mission that was featured not long ago, Ghost Recon Wildlands will now welcome Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher to Ubisoft’s shooter. You won’t be fighting against Fisher though – instead, players will be partnering up with the stealthy character.

“The Predator mission was about the ultimate hunt. It was about who is the best hunter,” says Nouredine Abboud, Senior Producer at Ubisoft Paris. “Here, it’s not about the opposition. It’s about partnership. We didn’t want to propose a new enemy for the Ghosts, but rather, a great partner.”

With the help of Fisher, players will embark on a “stealth-heavy mission” that involves infiltrating a Unidad camp with an objective that tasks players with not killing anyone. Completing the mission will award players with Fisher’s signature goggles, and the mission can be completed solo or with friends.

Accessing the mission and the content that comes with the update will be simple enough with those who own the game able to help Fisher in the mission right away.

Anyone who currently owns the game will get the mission for free while the PvP content will be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Those who already have the Year 2 Pass will be at an advantage though since they’ll get early access to some of what’s included.

“However, Year 2 Pass owners will get seven-day early access to the six Year 2 Ghost War classes, as well as a customization pack and eight Battle Crates,” Ubisoft’s post explained. “The Year 2 Pass is available on the PlayStation Store for $29.99.”

Assault Class Echelon

The new PvP class was also detailed in Ubisoft’s announcement post that explained how the option’s special ability and playstyle would work.

Ubisoft’s image above shows some of the weaponry and equipment that the Echelon class will include, but if you can’t make out the text under the “Special Ability” and “Playstyle” sections, we’ve got you covered below.

Special Ability

The sonar vision is a toggled ability which highlights players within 50M. While standing still, it periodically sends out sonar pulses which temporarily reveal nearby occluded enemies. Moving will severely reduce the visibility of players and the environment.

Playstyle

Use stealth and disctraction to move towards the enemy, and your ability to pinpoint their location. Stay hidden and wait for the perfect moment to attack or set up traps with your wall mines.

Content Overview and Free-to-Play Weekend

Sam Fisher is coming to the Wildlands tomorrow!



To see a quick preview of all the content that’s coming with the next update on April 10, Ubisoft shared a video that gave a rundown of everything that’s on the way. The announcement also revealed that those who haven’t yet tried Ghost Recon Wildlands can do so for free soon, but only for a short time.

“If you’ve yet to play Ghost Recon Wildlands, we’ve got even better news: Beginning April 12, you can download and play the game for free through April 15. During that time, you can play the entirety of the Ghost Recon Wildlands base game, the Predator mission, and Special Operations I and its Sam Fisher stealth mission solo. A PlayStation Plus subscription will be required to access any co-op functionality or Ghost War PvP content.”

Special Operation I begins on April 10.