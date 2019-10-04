Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Features Touching Harold Ramis Tribute

Today, developer Saber Interactive and publisher Mad Dog Games’ Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered released onto PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. To accompany the release, the aforementioned pair released a brand-new launch trailer, which you can peep at the top of the article. That said, since the game released, players have gotten their hands on the game, and have found a new addition that wasn’t in the original game: a touching tribute to the late Harold Ramis.

Right after the opening scene in the game, the following message pops onto the screen: “In loving memory of Harold Ramis.” For those that don’t know: Ramis co-wrote the iconic 1984 movie, and also starred in it as Egon Spengler. In 2014, Ramis died at the of 69. As you may know, the non-remastered version of Ghostbusters: The Video Game hit in 2009, before Hamis’ death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It costs $30. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview from its publisher, Mad Dog Games:

“Strap on your proton pack once again and join the Ghostbusters on the adventure with the voice and likeness of the original crew as you battle to save New York!

Authentic Ghostbusters Experience – The game features the voices and in-game likenesses of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson in an original story penned by the writers of the original films – Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

Unique Gameplay – Experience unique ghost hunting, wrangling and trapping with upgradeable weapons in widely destructible environments. Test the team’s mettle with large scale boss fights.

Storyline Campaign – Play through a unique storyline as the player battles and captures ghosts – both well-loved and brand new – throughout New York.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Have you picked this one up yet? If so, are you enjoying revisiting the 2009 classic?

Thanks, Hollywood Reporter.