Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Features Touching Harold Ramis Tribute

Today, developer Saber Interactive and publisher Mad Dog Games’ Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered released onto PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. To accompany the release, the aforementioned pair released a brand-new launch trailer, which you can peep at the top of the article. That said, since the game released, players have gotten their hands on the game, and have found a new addition that wasn’t in the original game: a touching tribute to the late Harold Ramis.
Right after the opening scene in the game, the following message pops onto the screen: “In loving memory of Harold Ramis.” For those that don’t know: Ramis co-wrote the iconic 1984 movie, and also starred in it as Egon Spengler. In 2014, Ramis died at the of 69. As you may know, the non-remastered version of Ghostbusters: The Video Game hit in 2009, before Hamis’ death.
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It costs $30. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview from its publisher, Mad Dog Games:
“Strap on your proton pack once again and join the Ghostbusters on the adventure with the voice and likeness of the original crew as you battle to save New York!
- Authentic Ghostbusters Experience – The game features the voices and in-game likenesses of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson in an original story penned by the writers of the original films – Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.
- Unique Gameplay – Experience unique ghost hunting, wrangling and trapping with upgradeable weapons in widely destructible environments. Test the team’s mettle with large scale boss fights.
- Storyline Campaign – Play through a unique storyline as the player battles and captures ghosts – both well-loved and brand new – throughout New York.
