Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Announced With New Trailer

Today, after multiple leaks earlier this month, publisher Mad Dog Games and developer Saber Interactive announced Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The remaster will launch sometime this year, and when it does, its PC version will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store. Unfortunately, we don’t have a precise release date, but we do have a debut trailer to accompany the announcement. You can check it out at the top of the article.

“Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered delivers a unique story from Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis that captures the supernatural comedic fun and fright fans love from the franchise, which celebrates the 35th anniversary of Ghostbusters this year,” writes Saber Interactive in a press release.

“As the new rookie on the Ghostbusters crew, you’ll team up with your favorite characters from the films, reunited by the voices of Aykroyd, Ramis, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson as Stantz, Spengler, Venkman and Zeddemore, alongside Annie Potts, Brian Doyle-Murray, William Atherton, and Max von Sydow,” adds an official pitch of the game. “Manhattan is overrun once more by ghosts, demons, and other paranormal creatures unleashed by a mysterious force, and only the Ghostbusters can drive this evil back to whatever dimension it crawled from and save the Big Apple.”

There’s currently no word on what type of features and upgrades players can expect from the remaster other than that will it remaster the game in HD resolution.

“Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered equips you with cool gadgets and upgradeable weapons to play with in huge boss fights and destructible environments,” further adds the game’s official pitch. “Scan and analyze targets with the P.K.E. Meter and Paragoggles, then strap on your Proton Pack to wear ghosts down with the blast stream before wrangling them with the capture stream.

In addition to no word on a precise release date, there’s no word of how much the remaster will cost or when we can expect to hear more about the game.

