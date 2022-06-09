Ghostbusters VR Academy Announced

✖

To coincide with Ghostbusters Day, Sony Pictures VR has today announced Ghostbusters VR Academy, which is a new virtual reality experience that will be coming to select locations in the future. In short, Ghostbusters VR Academy will allow players to jump into the world of the iconic film franchise to bust some ghosts with their friends. And while this might sound exciting on its own, it's not the only VR-based Ghostbusters game in the works.

Rather than releasing on at-home VR headsets, Ghostbusters VR Academy is a project that has been developed by Hologate and will release in one of the company's 400 various locations around the world before the end of the year. VR Academy is said to be broken up into two different games. The first, which is for Hologate's BLITZ platform, will put players behind the steering wheel of an ECTO vehicle as they race against others. The second game, which is for Hologate's ARENA, will then allow players to use their trusty proton pack to take down ghosts as part of a larger team.

"Ghostbusters VR Academy, the new location-based VR training experience, will continue to expand the world of Ghostbusters in a way that honors the legacy of the franchise and offers something entirely new," said Sony Pictures SVP of VR Jake Zim in an accompanying statement to coincide with this announcement. "For the first time ever, players will be able to train to be a real Ghostbuster in an amazing academy setting and race a new flying version of the ECTO using Hologate's vehicle motion simulator. This fantasy fulfilling experience is only possible in virtual reality and with Hologate's location-based entertainment technology."

As mentioned, Ghostbusters VR Academy isn't the only virtual reality project that Sony Pictures VR is working on at the moment. Earlier this year, Ghostbusters VR was announced for Meta Quest 2 headsets during a live stream held by Meta itself. And as of today, it has also been confirmed that Ghostbuster VR will be landing on PlayStation VR2 in the future as well. Currently, the game doesn't have a launch window (or an official title), but we'll be sure to keep you in the loop as we learn more.

Are you going to look to check out Ghostbusters VR Academy for yourself later in 2022? And what do you think about this large emphasis on new Ghostbusters VR games and experiences?