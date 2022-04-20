New Ghostbusters Game Announced

A new video game based on the beloved Ghostbusters franchise has been announced. As part of today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, it was divulged that a virtual reality title set within the world of the Ghostbusters is now in development. The game, which is aptly titled Ghostbusters VR, hasn’t offered up many other details at this point in time, but the teaser trailer looks quite promising.

Ghostbusters VR is going to take the form of a co-op multiplayer title where players will be able to team up with one another in the pursuit of taking out various ghosts. The project is being developed by nDreams and will be published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality. This makes sense given that Sony is the license holder of the Ghostbusters IP. For now, we haven’t seen much of how Ghostbusters VR will actually play, but the footage that we have seen of the game has given us a brief taste of gameplay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the first trailer for Ghostbusters VR in the tweet below:

As a whole, this isn’t the first Ghostbusters video game that has been announced in 2022. Just a few short weeks ago, Illfonic announced Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, which is a new asymmetrical multiplayer game. In a general sense, both Ghostbusters VR and Spirits Unleashed seem pretty similar to one another, so it’ll be curious to see how they stand side by side once both are released.

For now, we still don’t know when Ghostbusters VR will be launching, but when it does, it’s set to come to Meta Quest 2. Until a launch date is announced, you can learn more about the game via its official description down below.

“Strap on your proton pack and Meta Quest 2 and step into the world of Ghostbusters in immersive virtual reality. Run your Ghostbusters HQ in a new city, San Francisco, and solve a deep mystery across a new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe.Track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters by wielding iconic equipment. Go it alone, or as a team with up to three friends in co-op, in an extensive and engrossing campaign. Continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.”