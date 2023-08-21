Ghostrunner 2 Release Date Announced

Publisher 505 Games has formally announced the launch date for its upcoming first-person action game Ghostrunner 2. All the way back in 2021, 505 Games initially divulged that it would be publishing an eventual sequel to Ghostrunner. It wasn't until earlier this year at Sony's PlayStation Showcase event, though, that the first trailer for Ghostrunner 2 was finally shown off alongside a 2023 launch window. Since that time, eager fans have been left wondering when Ghostrunner 2 would properly drop, and now, we have our answer.

Shared on social media today, 505 Games revealed that Ghostrunner 2 will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this fall on October 26. 505 acknowledged that this news had leaked elsewhere which is why it opted to share the release date itself. No other new trailers or gameplay snippets were shared alongside this announcement as 505 instead only posted a pic of the game's concept art in its post.

In all likelihood, it shouldn't be long before we get our next proper look at Ghostrunner 2, especially since Gamescom is transpiring this week. Given that 505 seemed to only share this launch date because of a leak implies that a larger reveal for Ghostrunner 2 may still be in the cards in the coming days. If anything noteworthy tied to the game does end up coming about, we'll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.com.

To learn more about Ghostrunner 2, you can check out the sequel's official description attached below.

"Blood will run in the highly anticipated hardcore FPP slasher set one year after the events of Ghostrunner. Adventure through a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future that takes place after the fall of the Keymaster, a tyrant who ruled over Dharma Tower, the last refuge of mankind. Jack is back to take on the violent AI cult that has assembled outside Dharma Tower and shape the future of humanity.

Featuring incredible katana combat mechanics, a deeper exploration of the world beyond Dharma Tower, nonlinear levels with complex motorbike sections, exciting new modes, and all the action you loved about Ghostrunner. Plus, boss fights are more interactive, giving players freedom to choose how to survive battles against the toughest opponents."