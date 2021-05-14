Ghostrunner 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

✖

505 Games has revealed Ghostrunner 2 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The first Ghostrunner released last October on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, but the new game will take advantage of the next-gen hardware. The title sold more than 600,000 copies across all platforms, which likely played a role in the sequel being greenlit. In addition to the new game, a next-gen version of the first Ghostrunner is also in the works. In an announcement shared to Twitter, 505 Games revealed that the sequel will have a doubled budget from the previous Ghostrunner.

The announcement from 505 Games can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

We are thrilled to inform the Ghostrunner community that Ghostrunner 2 has been announced! You can read more details about this massive announcement below. More details will follow soon. Join us at https://t.co/5UagraKOtB to discuss this announcement with the community. pic.twitter.com/jJmoAVzVf8 — Ghostrunner (@GhostrunnerGame) May 13, 2021

At this time, very little information has been revealed about the upcoming sequel. A release date was not mentioned in the press release, but the next-gen version of the first Ghostrunner will be available by the end of 2021. The next-gen upgrade will be free to those that have already purchased the game on PS4 or Xbox One. Prior to the upgrade's release, existing players also have a number of other updates to look forward to. This summer will see the release of a new game mode, new bundles, a new vanity pack, and more.

For those unfamiliar with Ghostrunner, the game is a first-person action-platformer in a cyberpunk setting. Players take on the role of Jack the Ghostrunner, as they take down enemies, perform wall-runs, jumps, and more. The game released to strong reviews last fall, so those that haven't yet played the original might want to check it out while the sequel is in development. Hopefully 505 Games will have more information on Ghostrunner 2 sometime in the near future!

