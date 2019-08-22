Sword-Swinging Cyberpunk Video Game Ghostrunner Announced

Publisher All In Games and developer One More Level have announced Ghostrunner for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, a first-person cyberpunk sword-swinging action game releasing next year on August 6. To accompany the announcement, the pair have revealed the game’s first-ever trailer, and as you can see, the title looks a bit like Mirror’s Edge meets Dishonored with a cyberpunk theme.

According to One More Level, Ghostrunner is an action first-person perspective game that takes high-mobility and one-hit-kills and mixes them with bullet-time mechanics. And best yet, it’s set to a backdrop of a grim cyberpunk, post-apocalyptic city. At face value, the game’s gameplay looks perhaps most reminiscent of Mirror’s Edge, which is to say it looks fast and like a dosage of adrenaline.

“Enter an intense cyberpunk world and experience fierce, dynamic combat! Conquer your enemies in the physical world and in cyberspace,” reads an official elevator pitch. “Hunt for answers inhumanity’s last remaining shelter. Ascend humanity’s last remaining shelter, a great tower-city. The tower is torn by violence, poverty, and chaos. Conquer your enemies, discover the secrets of the superstructure and your own origin and obtain the power to challenge The Keymaster.”

Ghostrunner will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches next year. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Google Stadia port or a Nintendo Switch port. Further, it’s unclear how much this will cost. Presumably it won’t be a full-blown $60, but at the moment, we can’t know for sure.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does this look? Will you be picking it up when it releases next year? I’m normally not a fan of these fast, first-person type of games — they make me sick — but the fact that this one has cyberpunk art has me excited to see more and possibly get sick just to experience it.

For more media and information on the game, be sure to check out its Steam page, which has more story and gameplay details, plus more screenshots.