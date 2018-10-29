Young ‘God of War’ Fan Has the Perfect Atreus Costume for Halloween

A young God of War fan put together the perfect Atreus costume for Halloween to bring Kratos’ son to life, or in this case, his daughter.

Atreus was a new character introduced in the most recent God of War game, the son of the series’ protagonist, Kratos. Kids aren’t often seen in the God of War series, but Atreus was second only to Kratos in the newest game and had a unique outfit that could easily be recreated.

Twitter user ElLa_ZoRriTa shared several images of the female version of Atreus and showed how easy putting together the outfit was with the girl clad in fur and metal accessories. She has a quiver on her back, just like Atreus did in God of War, and even has a knife prop and a bow and arrow to round out the outfit. The tweet said that the girl declared 6 months ago that she wanted to be Atreus, 6 months before October being April when the game was released, and she still wanted to do so months later.

The kiddo said six months ago she wanted to be Atreus…we thought she would change her mind. She did not lol. Me and mom my grabbed whatever we could could from mom’s closet and dollar tree. We did it, A is Atreus lol @SonySantaMonica #Halloween #GodofWar #atreus pic.twitter.com/HoOmNoyHms — EmpeREL 🦊 (@ElLa_ZoRriTa) October 28, 2018

The user who shared the photos said that some makeup was used to pull the look together with different fake blemishes added, something that Atreus himself had since he and Kratos got into so many fights in God of War. For those concerned about someone so young playing God of War, a game that received a “Mature” rating and was still filled with violence despite it taking a detour from the usual over-the-top brutality seen in past games, she said that the girl only “played” God of War by watching her father play. The girl would hold a controller and pretend to play as Atreus, a character that assists Kratos throughout the game but can’t be controlled independently of the main character.

Her dad plays it and he would give her the controller to pretend to play as Atreus while I’mat work. Its been their thing but he sends her out if things get too intense. — EmpeREL 🦊 (@ElLa_ZoRriTa) October 28, 2018

Sony Santa Monica Studio, the developer responsible for the latest God of War game, even took notice of the photos and retweeted her to show off the young Atreus. The account has been sharing different Twitter users’ photos of them dressed as God of War characters recently, a trend that’ll likely continue as Halloween draws closer.

God of War is available now for the PlayStation 4.