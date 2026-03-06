Crimson Desert Pre-Orders Are On Sale Right Now

Are you already planning on playing Crimson Desert? Good news! Fanatical is currently running a 15% discount on pre-orders for both the Standard Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition, and it’s the kind of deal that makes the wait for March 19 feel a little more bearable. The Standard Edition drops from $69.99 down to $59.49, which means you’re essentially saving enough for a fast food run you’ll definitely treat yourself to on launch day.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Exactly Is Crimson Desert?

Crimson Desert is a story-driven action-adventure game set on the continent of Pywel, a place that’s described as beautiful and brutal in equal measure.

The game leans hard into exploration, combat, and narrative, and positions itself comfortably among the more ambitious fantasy open-world titles in recent memory. If you’ve ever lost a weekend to games like The Witcher 3 or Elden Ring, Pywel is going to feel like a familiar, but exciting new destination with its sprawling world packed with locations, stories, and secrets that likely reward curiosity.

Kliff’s Long Road Back

At the center of everything is Kliff, a mercenary with a serious score to settle. After a devastating attack by the Black Bears wipes out his Greymane comrades, Kliff is left to pick up the pieces… and he does so by setting out across Pywel to find survivors and, ultimately, reclaim his homeland.

The setup seems to hit hard right from the jump. Loss, loyalty, and a continent full of danger standing between you and everything you’re fighting for. Crimson Desert looks like it’s leaning into worldbuilding and character-driven storytelling in a way that fans of narrative-heavy RPGs are really going to appreciate.

Pre-Order Bonus and Edition Breakdown

Crimson Desert is scheduled to launch on March 19, 2026, and purchasing through Fanatical means your Steam key gets delivered on or before that date. If PC is your platform of choice, you’re all set.

Pre-ordering gets you the exclusive Khaled Shield, a bonus item available to early buyers that you won’t want to miss if you’re planning to go all-in on the experience. Both the Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition qualify for the bonus, so you’re covered either way.

If you’re the type who likes to have everything (extra content, bonus goodies, the whole package) the Digital Deluxe Edition is worth a look while the 15% discount is still active. Both editions are currently marked down, but the Deluxe option offers a nice value bump when you’re already saving on the base price.

Lock It In Before the Deal Disappears

The 15% discount applies to both the Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions, and with Crimson Desert shaping up to be one of the bigger fantasy releases of 2026, this is a solid window to get ahead of launch-day chaos.

Grab the Khaled Shield bonus, save some cash, and get ready for March 19 (as well as ComicBooks review of the game). Pywel isn’t going to explore itself, after all.