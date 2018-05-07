God of War Director Doesn’t Want To Make a Game Without Single Player Content

There are a lot of publishers who feel that single player games are going the way of the dodo. But then a little something called God of War came along for PlayStation 4 and shook up the landscape, selling millions of copies and becoming one of the best, if not the best, game for the console.

Cory Barlog, who served as creative director on the game, has already expressed in the past how important single player content is to games. But he decided to reiterate this point while speaking with IGN, noting that he doesn’t seem himself working on a game unless it has some kind of devoted single player content, as it’s a “draw” for him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Competition doesn’t drive me,” said Barlog. “It’s not to say that competition is bad, it’s not to say that competitive games are bad because I love that those exist, but its not my thing.”

He feels that both multiplayer and single player games can go through an “ebb and flow throughout time.”

“It’s not about a competition between multiplayer and single player,” he continued. “It’s not about any of them being alive or dead, right? It is Schrodinger’s cat. We are alive and we are dead at the same time, right? And we will always be that way.” He feels that having both will keep the industry moving along at a healthy pace — for every Fortnite, there’s something along the lines of, well, God of War.

Barlog has already expressed interest in continuing with the God of War series, with multiple sequels possibly being in the works. And as long as they sell as well as the original game has thus far, Sony shouldn’t have a problem with that.

He concluded that there will always be room for multiple types of games in the industry. Single player games aren’t really going anywhere — and God of War reflects that sentiment.

We’ll see what other single player adventures could be introduced in just a few weeks at E3. For now though, you shouldn’t miss out on God of War. It’s available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.