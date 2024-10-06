God of War Remastered Collection Rumors Swirl Ahead of Franchise's 20th Anniversary

A new rumor is suggesting that PlayStation might be gearing up to release a remastered collection of some of the older entries in the God of War series for modern platforms. Throughout the PlayStation 3 era, Sony opted to remaster nearly every game up until that point in the God of War franchise. Titles like God of War, God of War II, God of War: Chains of Olympus, and God of War: Ghost of Sparta were all remastered as part of different bundles and were brought to PS3. In the generation that followed, though, only a remaster of God of War III ended up coming to PS4. Now, it sounds as though PlayStation could be dipping into this back catalog again in the coming year.

As reported by Need4Games, the publication shared new info from an insider called "Lunatic Ignus" who claimed on Discord that multiple God of War remasters are in the works. It was said that this remaster would encompass all of the games from the Greek era of the series. This would include the first three mainline entries, Chains of Olympus, Ghost of Sparta, and Ascension. The project is said to be in the works primarily at developer Nixxes and will be announced in March of 2025, which is when the series will turn 20 years old. Further details on the collection's eventual launch were not shared.

Given the strange nature in which this rumor has come about, be sure to take everything that has been claimed here with a major grain of salt. Even though PlayStation has been focusing more heavily on remasters and remakes lately, there's no guarantee that these older God of War games will be next in line to get the treatment. Still, as arguably PlayStation's biggest franchise, a remastered collection like this would be a fantastic way of celebrating 20 years of God of War and would surely thrill numerous longtime fans.

How would you feel about many of these older entries in the God of War saga returning on PlayStation 5? Do you think that this is something that PlayStation should focus on, or are you sick of so many remasters?

