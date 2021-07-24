God of War Player Discovers Mysterious Location Nobody Has Ever Seen

✖

A God of War player over on Reddit has discovered a mysterious location nobody has ever seen in the PS4 game. The 2018 reboot of God of War is a lot of things -- including an incredible game -- but it's not exactly mysterious. This isn't to say there isn't a mystery to it, its narrative, and characters, but it means there's not a lot of mysteries to crack or things to discover. However, there is one mystery that players can't seem to solve.

Taking to Reddit, one player pointed out a location featured in the background of the key art and raised a pertinent question about the location: what is it? If you look at the game's key art, there's light bleeding from a structure in the distance. It's located on the right side of the key art, in/on the hill. It's pretty easy to miss unless you take a moment to analyze the artwork. That said, what is this location and where is it located in the game?

The short answer is we don't know. We don't know what this location is. What we do know is that it doesn't appear to be in the game, or if it is in the game, it doesn't reveal itself to be the location in the key art. It's also possible it represents some cut content. And then there's also Occam's razor, which would suggest the location is for the key art only, meaning it's not in the game and it was never intended to be in the game.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, hit the comments section letting us know what you think, or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

