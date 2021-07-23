New PlayStation Now Game Has Been Added at the Perfect Time

✖

A new PlayStation Now game has been added to the subscription service at the perfect time. A few weeks ago, Sony updated PlayStation Now on PS4, PS5, and PC with Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, Judgment, Nioh 2, Moving Out, and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game. Obviously, Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War are two incredible additions as they are some of the best games of this century. In fact, they rank among some of the best games of all time. To a lesser extent, Judgment and Nioh 2 are also great additions. That said, the award for the most timely addition has to go to Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game with the Olympics Games in Tokyo officially beginning.

For those that don't know: Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game first released back in 2019, but only via Japan. Two years later, on June 22, 2021, it came west via a variety of platforms, including PS4. And now it's available via PlayStation Now, and it obviously couldn't be at a better time. There's probably never going to be more interest in this game than these next few weeks, and rather than fork over $40, PlayStation Now subscribers can play it on the house.

"The Olympic Games are back, and this time it's your chance for glory," reads an official pitch of the game. "Whether you play with friends, family, or go for gold on the global leaderboards, this is a party game that anyone can pick up and enjoy! Prepare to unleash the competitor within as you create your athlete, customize their skills and pick the perfect costume. Why settle for standard sportswear when you can take center stage as a pirate, astronaut or cowboy? Choose between 18 fun-fueled sporting events -- from Tennis and Football to the 100m, Basketball, and Boxing -- there’s always a record to beat and a score to settle. Going for gold has never been this much fun!"

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game is sticking around in the PlayStation Now library, but it will be, at the very least, a few months, giving you plenty of time to check it out and play alongside the Olympics.