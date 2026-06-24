God of War Laufey Report Reveals Early 2027 Release Window

A new report tied to God of War Laufey has revealed a release window for the game in early 2027. Since its announcement earlier this month, PlayStation has continued to merely state that its new God of War game is “coming soon”. Despite this, reputable reports and rumors have pointed to Laufey dropping at some point in the first half of next year. Now, based on new information that has emerged from one very reputable source, it sounds like Laufey could be landing on PS5 even earlier than anticipated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new video from reporter Jason Schreier, it was said that God of War Laufey could be targeting a release date in either February or March of 2027. Schreier, who is one of the most well-connected reporters in the video game industry, shared some of the first details on Laufey prior to its reveal at PlayStation’s latest State of Play. As such, he’s clearly aware of what’s going on with the game behind the scenes and has now asserted that its launch date could be unveiled by PlayStation “pretty soon.”

If this release window for God of War Laufey is accurate, it would lead to Q1 of 2027 being incredibly busy. In the first three months of next year, games that include Fable, Final Fantasy VII Revelation, Persona 4 Revival, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, and Stranger Than Heaven have all already been confirmed to release. For God of War Laufey to join this lineup would make the early months of 2027 quite hectic, to say the least.

That being said, a release for Laufey in the first months of next year would also make sense for PlayStation given what else it might have planned for 2027. Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is also reported to be releasing in 2027, potentially in the summer or early fall. Beyond this, the PlayStation 6 is also expected to launch in late 2027, and will surely be accompanied by a handful of new games from PlayStation. As such, if Sony wants to ensure that it can get all of these projects released in a timely manner, it will have to use the full calendar of 2027 to its advantage.

For now, God of War Laufey remains without a firm release date, nor has PlayStation even verified that it will be launching in 2027 as a whole. Whenever the game does arrive, though, it will be exclusive to PS5, with no plans seemingly being made to port it to PC at a later date.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!