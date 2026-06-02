God of War Laufey Announced by PlayStation With Extensive First Look

As rumors had previously indicated, PlayStation has revealed a new game in the God of War series titled God of War Laufey. Announced during today’s new State of Play, God of War Laufey served as the final reveal of the showcase. And while franchise protagonist has been the star of every entry up until this point, it’s instead his deceased wife, Faye, that will serve as the central character this time around.

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Shown off in an extensive 20 minute presentation, God of War Laufey focuses on the journey that Faye takes in the afterlife after her cremation in the events of God of War (2018). In terms of gameplay, Laufey seems to have more in common with the earlier entries in the God of War series, as it reintroduces the ability to jump and pull off air combos. As for its story, Faye seems to find herself at odds with various gods pulled from Asian and Egyptian mythologies.

You can get a look at the first trailer for God of War Laufey for yourself right here:

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“Death was supposed to be the end, but for Laufey (Faye), warrior and wife to Kratos, a new adventure is just beginning,” says the game’s description. “Awakening unexpectedly in a strange land after her death, Faye discovers the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and Atreus in her absence are now at risk. To save the ones she loves, Faye must fight through the afterlife of the gods – the Everywhen – where ruthless gods from across mythology vie for power in a land overflowing with dangerous magic. Harness Faye’s speed, control, and relentlessness to overwhelm even the fiercest of foes with decisive, deadly precision.”

God of War Laufey is now the second project in the God of War series that is currently in development at Santa Monica Studio. Earlier this year, the developer revealed that it was working on remakes of the first three installments in the God of War saga. This game, which is presently being called the God of War Trilogy Remake, was suggested to be much further down the road, which means we likely won’t see it until the PS6.

As for God of War Laufey, the game doesn’t have a specific release date and has simply been announced for PS5. Whenever we have more news on its arrival, we’ll be sure to bring you the news here on ComicBook.

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