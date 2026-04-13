New God of War Game Reportedly Being Revealed Imminently

The next game in PlayStation’s God of War series is reportedly set to be revealed incredibly soon. Earlier this year, a new spin-off in the God of War series, dubbed God of War: Sons of Sparta, was surprisingly released without warning on PS5. Soon after this release, new rumors emerged tied to the next mainline installment in the series, which had seemingly been in the works for multiple years. Now, it sounds as though PlayStation may be ready to formally announce this God of War title at some point in the coming days or weeks.

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Speaking on the latest episode of Insider Gaming Weekly, insider Tom Henderson stated that he had previously heard that the next God of War game was set to be unveiled at some point in April. Henderson shared this info in the wake of reports claiming that a new PlayStation State of Play could happen as soon as this week. And while it’s not guaranteed that PlayStation would announce its next God of War entry during this potential State of Play, it would be the most obvious venue for the reveal to happen at.

This New God of War Should Be a Major Departure for the Series

Even if this much-rumored God of War game is shown off by PlayStation soon, it should end up being drastically different from past entries. Reports have suggested that this new title will take place before the events of 2018’s God of War and will see Faye, the deceased wife of Kratos, becoming the main protagonist. In terms of gameplay, it’s said that this God of War title will be more of an RPG in nature than in past installments and will also make some sizable shifts to combat, with it being more akin to a series like Devil May Cry in terms of how it plays.

Obviously, none of these reports or rumors have been confirmed by PlayStation at the time of this writing, so it’s important to take everything that has been outlined with a grain of salt. Still, if PlayStation is gearing up to announce this new God of War game at some point in the very near future, we won’t have to wonder much longer about what Santa Monica Studios has been cooking up behind the scenes.

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