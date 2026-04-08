New PlayStation Report Reveals When Next State of Play for 2026 Should Happen

A new report has revealed when PlayStation’s next State of Play event should take place. Historically, PlayStation has followed a pretty similar pattern each year when it comes to its State of Play presentations. Most of the time, a State of Play will be held in February and September, while PlayStation’s summer presentation falls in either May or June. And while we don’t yet know when the typical summer State of Play will fall in 2026, a new report has indicated that it will be sooner rather than later.

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In an interaction on social media, video game insider Nate the Hate, who has shared plenty of accurate PlayStation scoops in the past, was asked if the next State of Play will happen in June. Nate replied to this user and said that, based on what he has heard, the next State of Play will be “well before” June. In a follow-up post, he claimed that April 16th is one date that has been floated to him as a possibility. While stressing that this broadcast is by no means guaranteed to happen next week, if it did, Nate said that it would more than likely center around third-party titles coming to PS5.

What Will Appear in this Upcoming State of Play?

Over the next month or two, there are a variety of big-game games set to release on PS5 that PlayStation could look to highlight in its upcoming State of Play. Titles like 007 First Light, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, and Saros represent some of the biggest PS5 games on the horizon. Beyond this, much isn’t known about PS5’s slate for the remainder of the year, which would warrant a State of Play happening imminently.

On PlayStation’s part, the biggest first-party game that the company needs to show more of would be Marvel’s Wolverine. Developer Insomniac Games previously stated that it would unveil more of the long-awaited Wolverine in a showing this spring. Currently, that presentation hasn’t happened, which means that we have to be getting closer to it taking place. In all likelihood, Marvel’s Wolverine would end up being a centerpiece of this State of Play, which would set up its release on PS5 in September.

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