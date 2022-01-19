God of War PC Releases Second Update With Patch Notes

God of War, one of last generation’s best games and one of PS4’s best exclusive games is no longer a proper PS4 exclusive because it’s now available on PC. According to most, the PC port is excellent, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. And it probably will never be perfect, but a new update does improve the PC port, and it’s only the second-ever update for the PC version of the game.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is. That said, don’t expect to spend much time downloading it, as the brief patch notes suggest the file size will be on the smaller side, and thus the download for it will be on the shorter side.

Below, you can check out the update’s complete and official patch notes:

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where users with Intel 12th Gen CPUs could not boot the game without disabling their integrated graphics card

Fixed a UI issue that was causing a small memory leak

Other Changes

Added an error message for when saving the game fails due to a missing “Saved Games” folder or a related permissions issue

Added an error message for when a GPU stops responding. This error is often due to a driver issue or instability from overclocking

God of War is available on PS4 and PC, and it’s also playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. For more coverage on God of War and all things gaming, click here.

“At the end of the day, God of War on PC is, well, God of War on PC,” reads a snippet from our officiai review of the game’s PC port. “That might sound like a trite way to describe this port, but the fact that I found no major drawbacks or issues with this version of the game is basically all that you can hope for when publishers bring a console game to PC. The end product here shows that PlayStation is becoming much more experienced with this PC porting process, which isn’t just a great thing for God of War, but it bodes well for the company’s future plans in this space. If you somehow haven’t played God of War already, now is the time to rectify that mistake and prepare for the arrival of Ragnarok later in 2022.”