New God Of War Podcast Hints At A Deadly New Creature

While we’re still waiting for official word on when the new God of War will arrive for PlayStation 4, the team behind the game are continuing to provide new details – and today, we learned about a devastating new creature that will be joining the fray.

Sony has launched a new video, which can be seen above, that talks a little more about the Draugr – or Draug for short. This creature is an undead one that’s been in Norse mythology for years, and according to the video, Kratos will be running across it at some point in his journey. It’s unknown yet if the Draugr will actually be a boss or some other kind of character, but we’ll find out more soon enough.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because, according to PlayStation Lifestyle, the Draugr could also be found in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, inhabiting dungeons or places that show hints of destruction. So that doesn’t entirely bode well for what lies ahead for Kratos.

In an effort to provide more information about Draugr and the Norse mythology surrounding it, a new podcast in the Lost Pages of Norse Myth line, produced by the developers of the game, was also released. You can listen to it below, and learn more about what this character is made of, as well as its role within the mythology. It’s fascinating stuff, and may set the stage for an epic encounter to come in the forthcoming game. You can hear it below.

God of War is currently set for a release sometime in 2018 on PlayStation 4.