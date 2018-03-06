Limited Edition God of War PlayStation 4 Pro Revealed

This morning Sony revealed a gorgeous new limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro system to commemorate the launch of God of War on April 20. The console is designed to resemble Kratos’ axe from the game, with dozens of unique sigils “carved” into the top panel, and some wonderful golden accents. It will also come with a “Leviathan Gray” controller, and the day-one, physical edition of God of War. This limited edition beauty will go for $399.99 USD, and you can pre-order right here.

A recent update on the PlayStation Blog also gives us some solid details about how God of War will run for anyone with a PlayStation 4 Pro. The game will output at a dynamic 4K resolution, which is achieved using the PS4’s native checkerboarding tech. 1080p TV owners (like myself) will still receive the benefit of the Pro’s extra horsepower thanks to supersampling, which will offer an extremely sharp image. The game will also make use of HDR on all consoles for anyone who owns an HDR-capable TV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the blog, Sony worked in close collaboration with the team at Santa Monica Studio to design this console

“When we designed Kratos’ new Leviathan Axe, we knew it would have far more meaning not only to the game, but to our fans. Santa Monica Studio was extremely proud to adorn the custom PS4 Pro with the Leviathan Axe in such detailed fashion. We spent a painstaking amount of time to ensure this PS4 Pro was special, for the special fans who will cherish it.

“The top surface is the Axe skill tree you’ll use in-game to upgrade your axe, along with the runic gem slots on the handle that enable unique special attacks. The side panels are trimmed with a beautiful Norse design, and the runes each represent a realm in the game. The Leviathan Gray DualShock 4 wireless controller has the Huldra Brothers brand on it (just like the Axe), and a very subtle God of War logo on the touchpad.

“I enjoyed every bit of the design process with Cory and the team, because we were united in our vision of what we wanted the custom PS4 Pro to embody. The game looks absolutely stunning on PS4 Pro and we can’t wait to share a new beginning for God of War when it launches on April 20.”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.