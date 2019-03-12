Kratos from ‘God of War’ Crashes Jeopardy

God of War for the PlayStation 4, though done much different than previous games in the series, was a smashing success with Director Cory Barlog at the helm. From its setting within a new mythology and the introduction of Kratos’ son, Atreus, there was so much to be enthralled by from the latest game.

The love of the incredible tale continues to grow and it looks like it even spread to the hit trivia game show Jeopardy. In a Twitter post by lead level designer on the game itself, a small clip was shared showing off Kratos’ awesome invasion:

The studio responded, as well as Cory Barlog, and I think we can all agree as fans that this was pretty epic:

He is a God, Boi. — Edwin (@AlbinoAssCheek) March 12, 2019

The correct @Jeopardy format when asked who Kratos is would be “What is, the God of War”, followed by the host responding accordingly, “Well done, BOI” — Santa Monica Studio (@SonySantaMonica) March 12, 2019

I can just imagine the guy in his head when he heard that question: pic.twitter.com/SCZRdXZWlk — PSN Darkavenger_13 (@Darkavenger_13) March 12, 2019

I LOVE it! Gamers, Main stream POP culture, WE HAVE ARRIVED!!!🤟 pic.twitter.com/ITaet3W7PT — Shattered Glass 23 (@Shatter31751915) March 12, 2019

Fandom, you have to love it.

Seeing how incredible the game is, especially with the risks it took from how the franchise has normally been experienced, it’s really no surprise that so many continue to celebrate such an amazing experience. From the story, the character growth, to even the sounds of the title itself — the PlayStation 4 exclusive was nothing short of a masterpiece and one that the passion from the team was easily seen.

What are your favorite memories from the PlayStation 4 game? Any particular part that continues to stay with you the most? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

