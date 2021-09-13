God of War Release for PC Seemingly Leaks

PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio’s beloved 2018 release, God of War, looks like it could be coming to the PC platform. The move would see the action-adventure title joining the likes of Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, and the recently announced Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection as yet another PlayStation game coming to PC. And although Sony has yet to confirm that this port’s arrival on PC is official just yet, a recent leak tells us that it’s only a matter of time until such an announcement does come about.

Found as part of a massive leak that came about through Nividia GeForce Now, God of War was said to be coming to PC at some point in the future. Specifically, the game is mentioned to be coming to Valve’s Steam platform. If true, the move would be unsurprising given that Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn have also been released through Steam in the past. Outside of these brief details, though, no further information is given about when God of War might actually come to the home computing platform.

As a whole, the notion that PlayStation Studios would next want to bring God of War only makes all of the sense in the world. Given that the sequel, God of War Ragnarok, is set to launch at some point in 2022, bringing the game to an entirely new audience prior to the arrival of the next entry in the series just seems logical. Not to mention, God of War also sold incredibly well on PS4 when it first launched, so it stands to reason that it’d be another rousing success on PC.

The biggest problem with this leak in question is that it’s hard to know whether or not it’s legitimate. While many unannounced titles on this list are surely slated to come about in the future, we can’t put too much stock in what has been shown here just yet. As such, take this all with the usual grain of salt for the time being.

Still, if God of War were to come to PC in the future, how would you feel? Would you look to pick the game up once again (or perhaps for the first time) on the platform?