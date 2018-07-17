God of War Fans Are Unlocking a Hidden Story From the Runes

God of War for the PlayStation 4 blew fans out of the water with its incredibly thought out narrative, a complete revamp of its mythology, and seeing the dynamic between father and son with the addition of Atreus. In addition to the stunning music, the incredible graphics, and thrilling story – the progression also hid a lot of details that many may have missed.

For those that have played, you might remember all of those runes scattered throughout the game. Fans will do what fans will do, and these fans have banded together to uncover the mystery once and for all. The runes found all over the map are much more than just fanciful designs, they hold secrets to a hidden story just waiting to be experienced. The process is still ongoing and has been in motion for months now, but progress continues to be made concerning character backstories and prophecies for the future. And lucky for us, our friends at Eurogamer made it easier to break the code!

You may also remember the first fight in the game against Baldur whose tattoos held their own hidden answers. According to Redditor ‘HerpaderpMurkamurk’, the red runes carved into his back say “cursed,” whereas the ones along his arms spells out “never to forgive.” They also added that the big circular tattoo seen on his chest is roughly translated to mean, “lights confide me with warmth so that I might feel (something).”

But where there is light, there is also darkness and that darkness was also seen on Baldur’s neck to say “I mark the twilight of the gods.” According to the Redditor, this was meant to be a sign of Ragnarok.

Kratos’ son Atreus also housed a few hidden meanings himself, mostly identifying him as an archer and one with a “calm mind,” which did later become a part of his character’s development throughout the game.

From Kratos, to runes hidden within the landscape itself, there are hundreds of recounts and translations from Redditors all over the world. Eurogamer did a phenomenal job at tracking many of them down and you can see their full compilation right here! If you’re a lore junkie like me, I definitely recommend giving them a gander.