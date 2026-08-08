GTA 6 Online Update Shared by Rockstar Games Insider

Grand Theft Auto fans have a new update on GTA 6 Online, but not from Rockstar Games, but from a Rockstar Games insider. And not just any insider, but the premier Rockstar Games insider and the number one industry insider, in general. So, the new update is not an official one, but it is as close as Grand Theft Auto fans are going to get to an official update without actually getting one. Unfortunately, the update is a small one, but it’s more than Rockstar Games is giving.

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This week, Rockstar Games announced a new extended look at GTA 6 is coming on August 27. How extended this extended look will be was not divulged. The expectation based on leaks and more is that it will be a 20-30 minute showcase and will almost certainly reveal the first-ever look at GTA 6 gameplay. Some have also speculated that GTA 6 Online would be showcased at the same time. While reasonable, it appears this speculation was unfounded, because according to Jason Schreier, Rockstar Games is not going to talk about GTA 6 Online “anytime soon.”

How Soon Is Anytime Soon?

Unfortunately, this update is a bit vague. “Anytime soon” is obviously nebulous and subjective. And the lack of specificity may be telling. This certainly rules it out of being shown at the aforementioned extended look, but if it was being held for after launch, this presumably would have been detailed by Schreier. The multiplayer component of the game being revealed before the launch of the game would also repeat history.

Red Dead Redemption 2 released on October 26, 2018. Red Dead Online wasn’t available at launch, though. It came a month later on November 27; however, it was revealed about a month before launch on September 19. If timelines match, GTA 6 Online could end up revealed in October. That said, there have been some differences in the marketing of the two games already, so who knows how much RDR2 can be used as a reference point. For example, Red Dead Redemption 2 got three cinematic trailers before it got its gameplay shown. If GTA 6 gameplay is shown on August 27, then that would only be two cinematic trailers before the gameplay reveal. This is assuming gameplay will be shown on August 27, though, and a new cinematic trailer won’t surprise-drop before this or begin the extended look.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt: the report and the speculation it has created, especially given the vague nature of the former. It does come from an S-tier source, though. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on anything above. For a variety of reasons, we do not expect this to change, but if it does, if expectations are bucked, we will update the story accordingly.