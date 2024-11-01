Next-Gen God of War Game for PS6 Potentially Leaked

It looks like PlayStation team Santa Monica Studios may be hard at work on a next-gen PS6 God of War game. We know the studio — best known for the God of War series — is cooking up a new IP, seemingly for the PS5, but it is obviously not done with God of War. The long-running PlayStation series is one of the biggest and most successful IP PlayStation owns, and after the success of 2018’s God of War and 2022’s God of War Raganrok, it is very safe to assume another Kratos journey is on the horizon. Whether it will be set in a new mythology remains to be seen, but a new God of War game is a very safe bet.

To this end, Santa Monica Studios is hiring for a game — it won’t divulge — that it notes is a “next-generation narrative combat game.” Of course, narrative combat game is very much the billing of God of War. Meanwhile, “next-generation” rules out a PS5 release, which rules out an imminent release. According to leaked documents, the PS6 is releasing in 2028. If this is accurate, this mystery game is at least three to four years away from release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Santa Monica Studio is seeking a highly skilled Senior External Development Environment Artist to join our team on a contract basis,” reads the job listing in question. “This role is pivotal in ensuring our external partners deliver high-quality assets that align with the artistic vision of our next-generation narrative combat game. If you have a passion for crafting breathtaking environments and thrive in a dynamic, collaborative atmosphere, we want to hear from you!”

There is no guarantee this is a God of War game, but if you take the bet down to the bookies, they are placing the bet on God of War. This could be for the aforementioned new IP, but that is presumably releasing this console generation, which would rule it out here.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation. PlayStation and Santa Monica Studios are not going to provide any type of clarity on the situation as neither comments on speculation and if they wanted to divulge the project it would be in the job listing. It is clearly under wraps and we expect this to remain the case not just in the near future, but for at least a couple years. That said, we will update the story with any future developments.