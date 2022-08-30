God of War Ragnarok Makes Big Changes to Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos

God of War Ragnarok will make some pretty significant changes to Kratos' gear, opting to create a more refined and engaging experience in the process. God of War Ragnarok is shaping up to be the biggest game of 2022 given the immense success of its predecessor and the hype behind this sequel. The first look at the game hit the web last fall and although it looked great, many noted that it was fairly identical in look and mechanics to the game before it. Of course, there's the old saying "If it ain't broke, don't fix it", but many have been wondering what the big changes between these two games will be beyond the new story.

Game Informer got to check out the game for its new cover story and opened up about some changes to the game's combat. It appears to be just as grand and versatile as the first game, but Kratos' gear has gotten an upgrade. If players press Triangle, it will allow them to perform a signature move dedicated to the specific weapon they're holding. Kratos can "infuse" his respective weapons with ice or fire, corelating to the icy Leviathan axe or the flaming Blades of Chaos. The weapons will freeze or burn enemies with this move, allowing more variety and tools to use in the combat. Kratos also has two new shields known as Dauntless and Stonewall. The former is used for parrying, allowing players to quickly stun and throw enemies via a "devastating smash". The latter is used far more defensively, absorbing blows to build a kinetic energy that can then be used to blast foes off of their feet. The shield can also become unstable and make Kratos vulnerable to other attacks.

Needless to say, God of War Ragnarok seeks to make the already exciting combat of the first game even more exciting and strategic. It's unclear if Kratos will get any other new weapons, but it seems like it's not out of the realm of possibility. Game Informer also confirmed it will have new footage for the game in the coming weeks, but didn't specify when.

God of War Ragnarok is slated to release on November 9th, 2022 for PlayStation 4 and 5. Are you excited for the new game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.