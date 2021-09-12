God of War Ragnarok Will Be the Final Game in the Norse Saga

Although the God of War series only started exploring the Norse pantheon in 2018’s installment for PlayStation 4, Santa Monica Studio has already confirmed that the upcoming sequel, God of War Ragnarok, will be the title’s final foray into this realm. Rather than stretching this current series into a trilogy, like many fans naturally expected would happen, Ragnarok will see the journey of Kratos coming to an end within the Norse world.

God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams confirmed in a recent interview following the reveal of the title that this will be the final entry that uses this setting as a backdrop. While this might be somewhat surprising at first, the fact that Ragnarok is even said to be happening would have to mean that this is the final chapter. After all, in Norse mythology, Ragnarok is a major event that transpires and sees the death of many gods that belong to the pantheon come about.

“Yeah, I mean, you can’t call the game God of War Ragnarok and not have Ragnarok happen in the game,” Williams said of the decision to make this the final entry in this land. “So it’s [going to] happen. We’re going to cap off the Norse series with it.”

Obviously, the fact that God of War Ragnarok will stand as the end of the Norse run for the series brings about questions about what will happen next. Even though Ragnarok might be the end of the Norse storyline, there is a good chance that PlayStation Studios will want to keep the God of War franchise alive and well into the future. At this point in time, though, Santa Monica Studio, as you would surely expect, hasn’t tipped its hand about what could come after this game. We’ll have to likely wait until years from now to learn about those future plans, too.

God of War Ragnarok is currently set to launch at an undetermined date in 2022. Whenever it does arrive, it will be releasing for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

