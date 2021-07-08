Final Fantasy 16 Trends as Fans Share State of Play Disappointment
Today's PlayStation State of Play proved to be an underwhelming event for many viewers, but none were as disappointed as Final Fantasy fans. Many had hoped that Final Fantasy XVI might appear during the presentation, but that didn't prove to be the case. The latest entry in Square Enix's beloved franchise is going to be a timed exclusive on PlayStation 5, but we haven't learned anything new about the game since it was revealed last year. There are a number of reasons that the game probably wasn't showcased; the fact is, Square Enix might not be ready, just yet. Unfortunately, that just doesn't make anyone feel better about it, at the moment.
Were you expecting to see Final Fantasy XVI during State of Play? What did you think of the show? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Final Fantasy XVI!
We'll wake you up when it happens.
State of Play with no Final Fantasy XVI news pic.twitter.com/fI75vFn0Mr— One Winged Dragonite (@PapaDragonite) July 8, 2021
Final Fantasy fans really want to see more of the game.
It sucks to see that Final Fantasy XVI wasn't in state of play today— Gamemaster648 (@Gamemaster6481) July 8, 2021
Hopefully, we'll get more info soon!
#Stateofplay no final fantasy XVI news...— Apollyon #Sora4Smash @ KHUX Pain 😭 (@Kevin_Keyblade) July 8, 2021
Crap 😒
Some are convinced Final Fantasy XVI doesn't exist at all.
Final Fantasy XVI does not exist— 𝙵𝚛𝚘𝚜𝚝𝚢+* (@_Revenge999) July 8, 2021
Don't cry! It'll come eventually!
Ni Final Fantasy XVI ni Hogwarts Legacy pic.twitter.com/XLybu0wi6b— ♕Carmenᴰᵉᵂⁱᵗᵗ⭒◞🍵 (@CTempestira) July 8, 2021
Fans of the series expected more.
So what exactly was the point of this State of Play? Not a glimpse of exciting stuff like Horizon, Final Fantasy or God of war. That was a truly disappointing show. #Stateofplay #ps5 #PlayStation— Mollewitz (@mollewitz) July 8, 2021
That's not the only game fans want to see.
@PlayStation I know it wasn't meant for today.. but we want to see more
- FINAL FANTASY XVI
- Forspoken
- GTA5 enhanced
- new AAA games for 2022 2023!
- (God of War hype of course)...
Hope to see things soon.— Viktor Kateliev (@viktor_xiii) July 8, 2021
Others knew better ahead of time, though.
If you really expected Final Fantasy XVI news at that #StateofPlay then I have a message for you: pic.twitter.com/p7DVnGlYtP— Octavian (@SixersOctavian) July 8, 2021