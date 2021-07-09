PS5 Restock at Target Catches Fans Off Guard
The PlayStation 5 had another restock earlier today at retail storefront Target, which means that many more fans who have patiently been waiting to pick up Sony's next-gen console had a new opportunity to finally get one for themselves. And while some fans did happen to finally land a PS5, others were greatly caught off guard by this new sale at Target, mainly due to how early in the day it transpired.
Social media was filled with reactions today from many PlayStation fans as they attempted to snag a PS5 at Target. Some fans assumed that a restock at Target might be happening thanks to rumors that were circling, and as such, were ready to pounce when the consoles actually became available. Others, specifically those on the west coast, were shocked to see this restock happen so early in the morning, and as such, realized that they had completely missed out by the time they noticed.
As a whole, getting the PS5 at any location continues to be a tall task. Luckily, many restocks of this type seem to be happening more often, meaning that it hopefully shouldn't be long before everyone who wants a PS5 can finally get one.
Did you happen to land a PS5 in this restock at Target, or are you still on the hunt for the console? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Conversely, be sure to keep reading on if you'd like to see some of the reactions from many who looked to pick up a PlayStation 5 at Target today.
The One Day...
The one day I don’t wake up early is the day Target does the PS5 restock 🥴— Based Mythra (@BasedMythra) July 9, 2021
Gotta Set That Alarm
forgot to set my alarm last night so i missed the target ps5 restock 😔— wh0rez (@s1nnerz_) July 9, 2021
The Time Has Finally Come
Me, leaving target with a ps5: pic.twitter.com/t1O18XrC3j— Dub Leahy (@dubleahy) July 9, 2021
So, So Tired
Saw the ps5 restock in target but none were available in my area……I’m tired pic.twitter.com/EeCv97FCaA— Oluwa🇳🇬 (@Dyemond85) July 9, 2021
Shock Cop
Woah, really got a PS5. Target drop for the win! Not sure what I'm gonna play first.— Kj Staley (@kj2294) July 9, 2021
Target Can Still Improve
Hey @Target and @PlayStation. I had a PS5 for pickup at a local store in my cart this morning and was checking out through your interface. Once I entered my payment information, the PS5 was gone. In the real world, when I put something in my cart, it's there until I put it back,— Aaron (@acsmith37) July 9, 2021
No Dice
Woke up to get the ps5 drop from target it was in my cart and it gave me error smfh— yt4ksneakerhead (@yt4ksneakerhead) July 9, 2021
Not Even a Heads Up
Man wtf target stay awake for 2 days trying to get a ps5 they don’t drop on their main days but the day you fall asleep they drop @Target without even warning— Harris🥂🌍 (@ManofsteelH23) July 9, 2021
The Early Morning Drop Hurting Many
I’m so mad I literally woke up 30 minutes too late for the target ps5 drop today— Becca (@BacklogBecca) July 9, 2021
Fingers Crossed That Scalpers Missed Out
@Target that PS5 drop was a tragic mistake. Constantly kicking it out of my cart while still in stock. Buddy of mine reported the same thing. I just hope real people got them at least and not bots.— Michael Reinhart (@Synicaal_MR) July 9, 2021
