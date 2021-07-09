PS5 Restock at Target Catches Fans Off Guard

The PlayStation 5 had another restock earlier today at retail storefront Target, which means that many more fans who have patiently been waiting to pick up Sony's next-gen console had a new opportunity to finally get one for themselves. And while some fans did happen to finally land a PS5, others were greatly caught off guard by this new sale at Target, mainly due to how early in the day it transpired.

Social media was filled with reactions today from many PlayStation fans as they attempted to snag a PS5 at Target. Some fans assumed that a restock at Target might be happening thanks to rumors that were circling, and as such, were ready to pounce when the consoles actually became available. Others, specifically those on the west coast, were shocked to see this restock happen so early in the morning, and as such, realized that they had completely missed out by the time they noticed.

As a whole, getting the PS5 at any location continues to be a tall task. Luckily, many restocks of this type seem to be happening more often, meaning that it hopefully shouldn't be long before everyone who wants a PS5 can finally get one.

Conversely, be sure to keep reading on if you'd like to see some of the reactions from many who looked to pick up a PlayStation 5 at Target today.