God of War Ragnarok Release Date May Be Revealed Soon

God of War on PS4 was not only one of 2018’s best games, but one of the generation’s best games, according to critics and general consumers alike. Suffice to say, PlayStation fans on both PS4 and PS5 are desperate to get a release date for God of War Ragnarok, its sequel. Officially, the cross-gen sequel is broadly scheduled to release sometime this year, and this hasn’t changed. However, while there’s still no word of a precise release date, a new report suggests that could change soon.

According to Tom Henderson, a prominent industry insider and leaker, a new and major PlayStation State of Play is happening in March. This report has been backed up by other industry insiders and leakers, such as AccountNGT. To this end, Henderson teases that the game’s third-ever trailer could be revealed during this PlayStation State of Play and this trailer could be accompanied by a release date.

We haven’t heard this, but we haven’t heard anything on the contrary. In fact, we’ve only heard rumblings that are complimentary to this claim. More specifically, we heard the game is on schedule to release this year, which would mean a release date announcement is likely on the horizon, as PlayStation will want to properly kick off the game’s marketing campaign.

At the moment of publishing, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt as it ranges from unofficial to downright speculative.

God of War Ragnarok is in development for PS4 and PS5 and is officially slated to release sometime this year. As always, you can check out all of our previous coverage on the game or read more about the game, below:

“Kratos and Atreus embark on a mythic journey for answers and allies before Ragnarok arrives. From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as they prepare for the prophesied battle that will end the world. Together, Kratos and Atreus venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms…”