God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition Potentially Teased by Insider

A notable PlayStation insider seems to have provided a tease of what will be included in the Collector's Edition of God of War Ragnarok. At the time of this writing, it seems likely that Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio are preparing to finally announce the launch date for the God of War sequel. And while we have yet to learn when exactly this date will be, it looks like PlayStation might very well unveil the game's various versions as well.

In a new tweet from reputable video game insider Tom Henderson, it was said that something related to God of War Ragnarok is soon going come to light that will give "fans some life." Henderson provided no further context about what this could mean, but he did include a video with the tweet from Avengers: Infinity War which sees Thor creating his Stormbreaker weapon. He also then went on to encourage fans to "collect the hints" regarding what he's referring to.

COLLECT the hints out there and you can piece together what will be announced soon. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 29, 2022

So how could this all tie in with the Collector's Edition of God of War Ragnarok? Well, Henderson's emphasis on the word "collect" here seems to be the main reason for this belief. Additionally, the video from Infinity War which sees the creation of Stormbreaker could imply that Ragnarok's Collector's Edition may contain an item like this for fans to obtain. With Thor being a character that is confirmed to have a large presence in God of War Ragnarok, it would make sense to see the most costly version of the title contain an item associated with him.

It's also worth noting that if we do get a release date for God of War Ragnarok soon, Sony would likely open pre-orders for the game as well at this time. This is also why it would be logical to see the Collector's Edition announced in the near future. After all, if you want fans to pre-order your game, you need to let them know all of the various versions in which it will be released.

For now, all we know with certainty is that God of War Ragnarok is still slated to come to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at some point before the end of 2022. If any news regarding the game's launch date or Collector's Edition are revealed soon, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.