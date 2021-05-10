God of War Fan Creates Lightsaber for Kratos

✖

When it comes to the God of War franchise, protagonist Kratos is rarely without an iconic weapon of some kind. Whether that be the chained Blades of Chaos or the more recent addition of the Leviathan Axe, it is hard to imagine Kratos all on his lonesome without some kind of weapon on his back, in his hands, or chained to them. Even so, Blue Force Sabers took it upon themselves to craft perhaps the ultimate weapon for the reluctant God of War: a custom lightsaber. While it is unlikely that Kratos will ever wield one thanks to the franchise not being a Star Wars property, it's still a mighty cool custom build.

Blue Force Sabers actually creates and sells custom lightsabers in general with a number of different pop culture crossovers. If you're wanting one of your own, however, you will need several hundred dollars as all of the ones in Blue Force Sabers' Etsy shop at current are over $600. You can check out the Kratos lightsaber itself, shared by Blue Force Sabers to Reddit, below:

Notably, Blue Force Sabers does, in fact, do custom orders. The build takes approximately four to five weeks with costs ranging from $500 to $600 for a fully installed lightsaber. Additionally, these are designed for cosplay or display, so if you do in fact get one of your own, Blue Force Sabers recommended light contact on the blade only for the 3D-printed ones with a steel core while the TYRO sabers are fine for dueling. It'd probably be best just to ask whether a specific custom lightsaber is good for it when ordering.

As for the God of War franchise from Sony's Santa Monica Studio, well, the latest and greatest title is available for PlayStation 4 and as a backwards-compatible title on the PlayStation 5. It also just so happens to be included in the PlayStation Plus collection. Beyond that, a sequel which everybody assumes is called God of War: Ragnarok has been teased, but details are still sparse. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the God of War franchise right here.

What do you think of Kratos' lightsaber as made by BlueForceSabers here? Do you think Kratos would prefer this over one of his other iconic weapons? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!