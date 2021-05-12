PlayStation Studios Boss Says Over 25 PS5 Games Are in Development

✖

Herman Hulst, the head of the PlayStation Studios group of developers, has some good news for anyone who owns a PlayStation 5 and is looking forward to using the console more in the future. Hulst said the PlayStation Studios teams have over 25 different games in development which are planned for the newest PlayStation console. More exciting for those looking for something truly new is the fact that nearly half of those 25 games are based on new IPs.

Hulst spoke about the future of the PlayStation 5 in an interview with Wired where he discussed some of the games in development right now. The co-founder for Horizon Zero Dawn developer Guerrilla Games who took over PlayStation Studios in 2019 stressed the variety of the more than 25 different PlayStation 5 projects.

“There’s an incredible amount of variety originating from different regions,” Hulst said about the in-development games. “Big, small, different genres.”

As a refresher, PlayStation Studios is Sony’s equivalent of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios, a group of developers which spearheads the exclusives which land on PlayStation consoles. Some of the biggest and most well-known developers that exist in the PlayStation Studios group include the aforementioned Guerrilla Games as well as The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II creators Naughty Dog. God of War’s Santa Monica Studio, Ghost of Tsushima’s Sucker Punch Productions, and Marvel’s Spider-Man’s Insomniac Games are also all part of the team with the Spider-Man developer acquired in 2019. In total, 13 different developers make up the PlayStation Studios team.

The more than 25 games in development referenced in Hulst’s quotes only refer to the PlayStation Studios games as well which means that other PlayStation 5 games developed by third-party studios are still happening regardless of if they’ll be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 or not. Returnal was an example of that, a game developed by Housemarque and released exclusively for the new PlayStation.

Hulst did speak about one game in particular: Horizon Forbidden West. He got to play the game being developed by his former studio, and while it didn’t praise specifics about it, it expectedly sounded like he enjoyed it.

“I spent some time yesterday with Horizon Forbidden West for the first time in seven or eight months,” he said. “To step away and to come back to it? Talk about giving me a gift.”

When all those games will actually be announced, let alone released, is anyone’s guess, but hopefully we won’t have to wait much longer to hear about them with many of the summer gaming events coming up soon.