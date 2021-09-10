God of War Ragnarok Reveals First Look at Thor

The first major trailer for God of War Ragnarok was released by Santa Monica Studio this week during the recent PlayStation Showcase. The video itself provided our first deep look at what the highly-anticipated sequel will have in store and also teased a handful of new characters that will be appearing within the story. One of those characters happens to be Thor, who is the iconic Norse God of Thunder. And while Thor himself wasn’t shown directly in the trailer for Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio has since revealed what he will actually look like in-game.

Unveiled in a new piece of art following the new trailer for God of War Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio gave fans their first glimpse at their own take on Thor. As seen in the image below (which was shared by art director Raf Grassetti), Thor is much more akin to his look from actual Norse mythology. Instead of boasting bright blonde hair and a chiseled frame like his Marvel counterpart, this version of Thor is much thicker and features red hair and a large beard. He can also be seen holding Mjolnir, which also has a different style to it when compared to the one that many have seen in Marvel comics and films.

As a whole, Thor is shaping up to play a major role in the events of God of War Ragnarok. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Santa Monica Studio said that Thor will be one of the primary antagonists of the game, which clearly means that Kratos and Atreus will do battle with him at one time or another. Additionally, Thor is being played by Ryan Hurst, who is perhaps most well-known for portraying Opie Winston in Sons of Anarchy.

For now, we still don’t know when God of War Ragnarok is set to actually launch. Sony has still only committed to a 2022 release window, with the game set to come to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. We should start to learn a whole lot more in the coming months, though, so stay tuned.

What do you think about this look for Thor in God of War Ragnarok? And what are your impressions of the game as a whole based on everything we have seen so far? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.