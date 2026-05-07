Dungeons & Dragons Just Dropped a Ton of New Content for Players & DMs (And It’s Just the Beginning)

The long wait for our first new, official Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook of 2026 is almost over. The Season of Horror kicks off in earnest with the June 16th release of Ravenloft: The Horrors Within. But today, D&D Beyond surprised players with a massive drop of new, official materials for players and DMs alike. This first wave, featuring hundreds of new maps, tokens, spells, and feats, is just the beginning of a new initiative designed to make D&D Beyond more valuable. It’s part of a new Drops program, where the official D&D website will get weekly and monthly influxes of new, free content for subscribers.

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As the official D&D website, D&D Beyond is a go-to tool for many DMs and players who prefer a digital landscape for their TTRPG resources. The site itself is free, but many of its features, including the Maps VTT, require a paid subscription. It’s these paid subscribers who will enjoy the new Drops content, which is available for subscribers at the Hero and Master tiers. Basically, anyone with a paid D&D Beyond membership is about to get even more content for the same price. Because no, this added content does not come alongside higher subscription fees.

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

These days, it feels like almost everything requires a paid subscription. And from Netflix to Spotify and beyond, many of those subscription prices are going up, with or without added value. That makes the idea of a ton of new content for D&D Beyond subscribers at no additional cost pretty appealing. Currently, the Hero Tier for D&D Beyond is priced at just $2.17 USD per month, with the more expansive Master Tier sitting at $4.58. This comes with access to various digital tools, plus early digital releases for all new sourcebooks. Now, all subscribers will also be able to access the full library of new content drops.

These drops are intended to add more value to D&D Beyond as a tool for players and DMs. But it’s also a move to keep things interesting amidst the shift to themed seasons. With the seasons model, new books and content will be more closely aligned with one theme, such as the current Season of Horror. But what if you and your party don’t care much for the current seasonal theme? These drops will ensure there’s new, official content headed your way that doesn’t necessarily fall under that theme. So, despite it being the Season of Horror right now, today’s drops and the weekly ones that follow won’t necessarily be horror-themed.

The first influx of new content is bigger than most, with hundreds of new maps, reveal images, and monsters for DMs, along with new feats and spells for players. This content largely lives within Maps VTT, but you can also check out everything that just arrived on D&D Beyond in the Subscriber Content library. The lion’s share of today’s massive drop, and indeed many of the planned additions down the line, will be the most useful for DMs who run games in Maps VTT. New items include reveals, stickers, and maps to make it easier to customize your session. But that doesn’t mean nothing is geared toward players. There are new digital dice, plus several spells and feats from older editions of D&D that are newly rendered 5e compatible for your next character.

What’s Next for Drops in D&D Beyond?

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Going forward, D&D Beyond plans to add smaller influxes of new content on a weekly basis. Each Thursday, D&D Beyond subscribers will see new additions to the Subscriber Library. These weekly drops will include DM tools like plug-and-play encounters and more. Once a month, there will be a bigger Monthly Drop that adds larger packs geared at both players and DMs, including more robust story encounters, new spells for 5e, and more. Unlike prior drops on D&D Beyond, this content will remain a part of the library going forward. Anyone who subscribes will automatically get access to every prior drop, regardless of when they joined D&D Beyond.

If you already have a Hero or Master Tier D&D Beyond subscription, these new drops are well worth checking out. You might find your new favorite spell or a helpful map for your next session. For those who aren’t yet subscribed, this may not quite push you over the threshold just yet. But it is a nice value add for existing subscribers that is going to expand the potential of D&D Beyond even further.

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