God of War Ragnarok Update Adds New Game Plus Mode and More Gear

God of War Ragnarok's long-awaited New Game Plus mode has finally landed on the PS5 and PS4 platforms as of this week with players able to play through the latest Kratos and Atreus story once again. This time, you'll have almost all of your gear with you with only select things locked at the start to preserve some semblance of a normal progression through the game. Aside from adding a New Game Plus mode, the same update also introduced a couple of different armor sets referencing Kratos' earlier adventures prior to the Norse saga as well as an increased level cap for players to work through.

The New Game Plus feature has been a highly anticipated feature following Ragnarok's launch from late last year. In addition to skills and gear being carried over, players also have access to the Draupnir Spear, the weapon found late in Ragnarok which used both as a weapon and to access certain areas previously inaccessible until you get the spear.

Unfortunately, players still won't be able to access those areas early on in the game. Santa Monica Studio specifically addressed that topic in the overview of this latest Ragnarok update and said that areas requiring the spear or some of the enhanced arrows Atreus uses will not be available to players until the main quest permits it. That's a shame given that there are many areas where the Draupnir Spear can be used early on to access missable loot and collectibles, but it's to be expected.

"Please note that you will not start the game with access to Sonic and Hex arrows," a preview of the update said. "All areas requiring either those arrows or the Draupnir Spear to access will not unlock until you have reached the point in the main questline in which they become available via the story."

New Game Plus is available in God of War Ragnarök now.



Don new armor, wield the Draupnir Spear from the start, expanded level cap, and much more: https://t.co/gOhnmqs2Ve pic.twitter.com/NHS7LUMcdj — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 5, 2023

Aside from retaining your old gear, several new armors including the Spartan and Zeus armor sets have been added, too. Those are only available in a New Game Plus save as is the increased level cap which allows Kratos to raise his level even higher while also upgrading maxed-out gear to a "Plus" level.

God of War Ragnarok's New Game Plus update is out now. You can read up on the update's full contents here.