PS5 $70 Game Only $5.59 for Limited Time

A PS5 game that normally costs $70 on the PlayStation Store is only $5.59 until June 11, thanks to a monsterous 92% discount on the digital PlayStation storefront. To this end, the PS5 game in question has never been cheaper on the PS Store, and considering there isn’t much discount between 92% and giving away the game for free, it may never be cheaper than this. On top of this, the PS5 game was just released in 2024, so it’s not old at all, but it is a bit controversial.

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Back on February 2, 2024, the UK studio behind the Batman: Arkham series, Rocksteady Studios, released its first game since 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight, aka Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Given the quality of the Batman: Arkham trilogy, there was substantial anticipation going into the action-adventure co-op shooter, but it didn’t live up to these expectations, at least not for everybody. To this end, it earned a 63 on Metacritic, well below what the studio normally posted. And this more or less lines up with its 3.2 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store following nearly 36,000 user reviews from PS5 users. That said, there are actually more five-star reviews for the game than any other rank. 38% of PS5 users gave the DC Comics game 5/5 stars, which confirms what you may already know: some really enjoyed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

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A Ton of Value for PS5 Users

How good the value of this PSN deal is will vary heavily from PS5 to PS5 user, depending on their taste. The content value is undeniable, though. While Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can be mainlined ina bout 10 to 15 hours, with another five added onto this with side content, it offers up to 40 to 45 hours for completionists. This means it’s offering up to roughly nine hours of content per $1.

“Not perfect but overhated,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. “It is an interesting game that makes it divisive, but at the end of the day, it’s a love letter to DC and the Arkham series. The gameplay is great, though melee combat is lackluster, as is mission variety. Post-launch left a lot to be desired as much was cut, but overall, the game’s enjoyable, especially if you enjoy DC or looter games.”

In 2024, it was not advisable to suggest someone drop $70 on this PS5 game. In 2026, this is even less advisable. However, at just $5.59, there is going to be some really great value for some here.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.