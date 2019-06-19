God of War Sequel Hinted at With New Job Listings

2018’s God of War is widely regarded as one of the best video games to arrive in recent memory. Upon picking up award after award last year, fans have been adamant about finding out if there is a sequel to come. After all, with the amount of success the game has achieved, it seems unlikely that there wouldn’t be a follow-up. However, nothing official has been announced by Santa Monica Studio, director Cory Barlog, or anyone for that matter. That said, some recent job listings for the studio appear to hint at a potential God of War 2.

While it is perfectly normal for studios to post job listings all the time, the ones recently put on SMS’s website are of particular interest. Some of the jobs listed include level designer, combat designer, cinematic artist, and much more. However, a lot of the listings have one thing in common. “Must have knowledge of God of War (2018) and be able to speak about the combat systems, mechanics and enemies,” reads some of the listings.

Of course, this isn’t a clear confirmation that the studio is in fact working on a highly anticipated sequel. There have been plenty of teases, Easter eggs, and more that indicate such a game is being made, but nothing concrete has been revealed. One can only hope that changes in the very near future.

For the time being, God of War is currently available on PlayStation 4. For more on the popular title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“At every turn God of War manages to dazzle, and instills a profound sense of wonder. I don’t understand how Santa Monica was able to tell this entire story in one, unbroken shot without loading screens or cuts. I marvel at the imagination and ingenuity of the artists and designers who crafted this incredible world.

“Impossibly large temples of stone and precious metal, brilliantly glowing crystals and magical effects, and technically mind-boggling set-pieces that your brain will struggle to comprehend all suggest a game that would have been impressive on next-generation hardware. Playing on a PS4 Pro, I had so many stop-and-stare moments wherein I sat and wondered how this was happening on a home console.”

