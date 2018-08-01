God of War “Significantly Exceeded” Expectations, Says Sony

God of War for the PlayStation 4, though done much different than previous games in the series, was a smashing success with Director Cory Barlog at the helm. From its setting within a new mythology and the introduction of Kratos’ son, Atreus, there was so much to be enthralled by from the latest game. That much was evident by the raving reviews that the title continues to receive months after its release, so it should be of no surprise when Sony speaks highly of it. Apparently, though – they aren’t just pleased – they are shocked by just how well it did.

During Sony’s quarterly investor’s meeting, CFO Hiroki Totoki touched on the success that the mythological game experienced. Totoki mentioned that not only did the expectations “significantly exceed” what they initially projected for the title, but it also set up the Sony camp quite nicely throughout the rest of the quarter. Because of the massive praise heaped onto the game and the record breaking sales numbers, the overall financial expectations for the PlayStation 4 have skyrocketed.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get exact numbers during this call though Sony has not been shy in the past about boasting how God of War continued to top the charts. And honestly, we’re glad that it did. This journey was incredible and the Santa Monica crew did a phenomenal job with transitioning Kratos into an all new narrative. Plus, we absolutely adored Atreus!

Media world-wide couldn’t give it a perfect score fast enough, including us here at ComicBook. Check out a small blurb from our full review below:

“God of War has grown up. For the first time, I am able to empathize with Kratos as he partakes in the human experience, truly capable of feeling and displaying emotions beyond the rage and spite which used to define him. Here we find Kratos as a stoically mourning husband and father, bent on fulfilling his deceased wife’s last wish. Her desire is for Kratos, and their son Atreus, to deliver and scatter her ashes from the top of the tallest peak in the realms. Thus the father and son leave their once-secluded home, and set off for a great mountain in the distance.”

H/T Gaming Bolt