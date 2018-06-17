God of War Pays Tribute To Father’s Day With New Trailer, Limited Edition Posters

It’s Father’s Day, which means good dads everywhere can kick back and call the day theirs, whether it’s watching some World Cup action or taking in a show of The Incredibles 2 with the family.

But it’s also a day to reflect upon some of the more unlikely dads in gaming, and that’s just what Sony has done on its PlayStation Blog, paying tribute to Kratos and his son Atreus from God of War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new trailer titled “Father and Son” has been released and can be seen above. Though it does have some mild spoilers, it tells a great story between the two and just how not-so-simple their relationship is.

In addition, the Sony Santa Monica team has also offered up a run of limited edition posters from the God of War game, going for $40 apiece. They’re all based on special moments from the best-selling title, including “Climbing the Mountain,” “It Was This Big,” “Hunting the Boar,” “Go Long Son” and “Flying the Kite.” You can purchase them at the link above, but hurry. They’re only available for a limited time. One of the poster samples is included below.

Finally, game director Cory Barlog and members of his God of War team reflected back on fatherhood in their own special way. The blog post has all their memories, but you can see some of them for yourself below:

“Recently my wife read a ‘Pettson and Findus’ bedtime story in Swedish to our son. He spent the whole time whispering, “Hey papa…” and then explaining to me what was happening in English. Turns out, he was only sharing the parts he liked so now I need to do some Google translating to find out how it really ends.”

– Cory Barlog

“When I was about 8 years old, a meteor shower was supposed to occur very early in the morning, around 2am. I was sad to miss it since I knew I couldn’t stay up that late. Despite being exhausted from work, my dad made sure to wake me up so we could watch it together, he knew I loved science and nature. It’ll forever be one of my cherished memories.”

– Hanna Phipps

It’s a great post, especially if you love the God of War game just as much as we do. You can check it out now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.