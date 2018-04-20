God of War’s Photo Mode Prompts Players to Share Their Smiling Kratos

+God of War is out now for PlayStation 4 and players all over the world are experiencing first hand just how this amazing title earned so many perfect scores. From the smooth mechanics, to thebreathtaking scenery – there’s a lot to love with the latest game in the franchise. Enough to make anyone smile, really … even Kratos himself!

Like many games in recent years, a Photo Mode has been added to allow fans to capture the most beautiful, or the most brutal, moments in-game. What we weren’t expecting, however, was the sudden influx of Smiling warriors but … I mean, this could be what happiness is made of! Take a loot at some of the best snaps below to see what we mean:

Kratos smiling next to a seagull. This photo-mode will be so much fun to use. Can’t wait to get started! #GodofWar pic.twitter.com/CX77DsYwsg — Dobby #GodofWar (@DobbyPS4) April 20, 2018

*Kratos smiles*

*Zeus comes BACK TO LIFE in his desperation to run away from what is about to happen* — Craig *I call BS* Jones (@smallvillebuffy) April 20, 2018

And the below tweet isn’t a smiling Kratos (obviously) but the turning Atreus into a meme was just too good not to add on:

The mode itself lets you manipulate Kratos’ face to be however you want, which makes for a much happier looking (or maniacal, it can really go either way) beast of vengeance. Interested in making your own happy go lucky guy? We’ve got some good news and bad news. The Photo Mode is absolutely free and will be in the game, the bad news -it’s not exactly out yet for everyone.

The developers have mentioned that it is coming soon as a free update, it just wasn’t totally ready by the time the title launched. Which is fine! Things happen, but at least we know it’s coming soon. For now, God of War is available to play exclusively on the PS4!