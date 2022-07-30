Godkiller Video Game Adaptation Announced Starring The Boys' Aya Cash

The Boys star Aya Cash is voicing the lead role in the video game adaptation of Black Mask Studios' Godkiller. Created by Matteo Pizzolo (Calexit) and artist Anna Wieszczyk (Home), Godkiller was the recipient of a Warner Bros. animated movie written and directed by Pizzolo in 2011. The comic spawned the sequel Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes, selling out a 40,000 book print run in 2021. A new series is scheduled to release in September titled Godkiller: For Those I Love I Will Sacrifice. Black Mask Entertainment continues to broaden its gaming division, which has more than two dozen features and series in development.

Aya Cash voices Godkiller star Bones, an anti-hero sorcerer who survives her world's descent into dystopia and leads a vendetta against the cruel men and strange deities responsible for the end of the world. On The Boys she played villain Stormfront, who joined The Seven and developed a relationship with Antony Starr's Homelander in Season 2. However, Stormfront was revealed to be an older hero who took up a new identity to push her Nazi and white supremacist agenda.

Black Mask has had other titles picked up for feature films as well. Pizzolo penned the screenplay adaptation of Calexit that sold in a five-studio bidding war. The comic asked the questions, "What if a fascist, autocratic President took over the United States? And what if that President lost California, the sixth largest economy on Earth, by nearly 2-to-1… a margin of almost 3 1/2 million votes? What if the day after that President took power, the largest mass demonstration in history occurred, and the state with the largest turnout was California. And then, the following week, two of the largest international airports in the world, California's LAX and SFO, were blockaded by protesters? What if California refused to be ruled?"

Black is another series being adapted for the big screen by Warner Bros. The comic and its spinoff, Black [AF]: America's Sweetheart, featured a world where Black people contain superpowers. The first Black series followed a young teenager named Kareem Jenkins who gains his superpowers after being shot by the police. Black [AF]: America's Sweetheart starred a young teenage girl named Eli Franklin who is inspired to become a superhero to help America end racial divisions.

Are you excited to hear Aya Cash in the Godkiller video game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!